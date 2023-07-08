American Idol Finalists to Headline Summer Bash in Franklin

On Saturday, August 5th, the ultimate summer concert event will take place at Liberty Hall in the Factory at Franklin, featuring American Idol favorites Haven Madison and Megan Danielle! Tickets are on sale now at FranklinSummerBash.com.

Fans will be treated to a full band show from both artists, who were featured on Season 21 of American Idol, which concluded in May. A fan favorite and Clarksville resident, Haven Madison, departed the show just missing the Top 5, and Megan Danielle was runner-up to this season’s champion, Iam Tongi.

All tickets are general admission. Limited VIP tickets are also available, including early admission, a meet & greet with the performers, a photo opportunity, and signed event poster.

General admission tickets are $25 in advance. Due to the demand, advance purchase is highly recommended.