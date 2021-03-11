American Idol Contestant Helps Unveil New Mural in Columbia

A new mural featuring two young superheroes that urge young people to “Be The Friend” who helps end dating violence was unveiled in Downtown Columbia

The Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (Coalition) partnered with the Center of Hope program in Columbia, to place the mural at 110 East 7th Street in downtown Columbia to support the Coalition’s ongoing Be The Friend Campaign to end dating violence in Tennessee. The unveiling celebration featured a vocal performance by Cassie Coleman, a talented Columbia native who’s heading to Hollywood this week in her quest to become the next “American Idol” on the popular ABC Television talent contest.

“It was so exciting to have Cassie here to sing in support of our cause and for our community to embrace our message of empowerment and hope,” said Cindy Sims, Executive Director of the Center of Hope domestic violence program in Columbia. “Dating violence remains a significant problem in Tennessee and we’re committed to supporting the Coalition’s campaign to empower young people to “Be The Friend” who helps end dating violence”

The Be The Friend campaign features short video and still image ads running on Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, Spotify, and YouTube that reinforce bystander intervention strategies to prevent dating violence. Launched in September 2020, the social media ads have exceeded 14-million impressions.

“We all have a role to play in educating young people about bystander intervention strategies to end dating and sexual violence,” said Kathy Walsh, Executive Director of the Coalition. “We embraced social media to reach a younger audience and it’s been incredibly successful. As people take selfies in front of our mural in Columbia, we’ll continue to educate and spread our message far and wide that together we can end dating violence in Tennessee.”

About the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence:

The Coalition is a statewide organization working to end domestic and sexual violence in Tennessee. The Coalition’s mission is to change societal attitudes and institutions that promote and condone violence by being effective public policy advocates, educators, trainers, and by promoting activities that increase the capacity of programs and communities to address violence. www.tncoalition.org