American Idol Contestant Cassandra Coleman to Perform at Local Venue

American Idol contestant, Cassandra Coleman, just announced a hometown show in July.

The show is scheduled for July 3, 7 pm at The Mulehouse in Columbia.

Via Facebook, Coleman shared, “Tickets available in my bio for my first ever hometown show. Incredibly honored to be joined by some of my indie/folk friends -Wyatt Pike, Graham DeFranco, Franklin Boone, and Redd Daughtery!”

American Idol fans will be happy to see the other performers Coleman invited which includes three fellow American Idol contestants from this past season, Wyatt Pike, who dropped out of the competition but has continued to release music, Graham DeFranco, a top sixteen contestant this season, and Christina “Redd” Daughtery, Knoxville resident, eliminated early in the competition.

Fans can also purchase a meet and greet where they will have the opportunity to meet all of the artists and take a photo. All tickets to the show are standing room only.

Ticket holders under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. Food trucks will be available at the venue with a free fireworks show.

A live stream option will be announced at a later time.

Purchase tickets here.