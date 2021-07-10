American Idol Alum, Hunter Metts, Sells Out Franklin Theatre

Franklin resident, Hunter Metts, is just over a month out from the American Idol finale where he placed in the top seven before being eliminated.

Since that time, Metts has been relatively quiet on social media until Friday at noon when he announced a show at the Franklin Theater.

Via Instagram, Metts shared, “IS THIS REAL LIFE?!? LIVE at the Franklin Theatre AUGUST 8TH!! Tickets went on sale this MORNING and we’re already HALFWAY SOLD OUT 😵‍💫😵‍💫!!! Link in my bio for tickets to see ALL NEW SONGS AND ME SINGING MY HEART OUT !!!!!”

By 1 pm, Metts shared on Instagram stories that his show had sold out!

At this point, a second show has not been added and no other local shows are listed for Metts.

On July 3, fellow Idol contestant, Cassandra Coleman held a concert in Columbia at The Mulehouse where she was joined by Graham DeFranco, a top sixteen contestant this season, and Christina “Redd” Daughtery, Knoxville resident, eliminated early in the competition which sold out as well.

