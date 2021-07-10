American Idol Alum, Hunter Metts, Sells Out Franklin Theatre

Franklin resident, Hunter Metts, is just over a month out from the American Idol finale where he placed in the top seven before being eliminated.
Since that time, Metts has been relatively quiet on social media until Friday at noon when he announced a show at the Franklin Theater.
Via Instagram, Metts shared, “IS THIS REAL LIFE?!? LIVE at the Franklin Theatre AUGUST 8TH!! Tickets went on sale this MORNING and we’re already HALFWAY SOLD OUT 😵💫😵💫!!! Link in my bio for tickets to see ALL NEW SONGS AND ME SINGING MY HEART OUT !!!!!”
By 1 pm, Metts shared on Instagram stories that his show had sold out!
At this point, a second show has not been added and no other local shows are listed for Metts.
On July 3, fellow Idol contestant, Cassandra Coleman held a concert in Columbia at The Mulehouse where she was joined by Graham DeFranco, a top sixteen contestant this season, and Christina “Redd” Daughtery, Knoxville resident, eliminated early in the competition which sold out as well.
For the latest updates, follow Hunter Metts on Instagram.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.