American Health Partners Honors its Healthcare Heroes

American Health Partners, a Franklin, Tennessee-based company that provides a wide range of health care services recently honored 48 employees for their dedication to providing high quality health care and outstanding service over the past year. The fifth annual Star Awards ceremony was hosted by the company’s leadership team at the Hilton Franklin Cool Springs and included a performance by renowned songwriters Dave Turnbull and Trent Tomlinson.

Star Awards were presented to frontline caregivers and those who serve in support roles in American Health Partners’ seven divisions for achieving superior results and demonstrating the company’s values of respect, integrity, teamwork, professionalism, excellence and compassion. Honorees, who represent just 1% of the company’s workforce, were nominated by their managers and selected by a committee of leaders.

“These Star Award winners are the best of the best,” said CEO Mike Bailey. “Their work shows a dedication to our mission to provide compassionate, high quality health care. We’re proud of their accomplishments and excited to honor them with this important award.”

Star Award winners from the American Health Partners’ corporate office and service center were:

Brad Brandt, Franklin, Tenn.

Judy Hollingsworth, Parsons, Tenn.

Ann Bagwell, Franklin, Tenn.

Charlie Canon, Franklin, Tenn.

Receiving awards in the American Health Communities division, which operates 29 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities, were:

Malanny Brown, AHC Bethesda (Cookeville, Tenn.)

Cynthia Galbreath, AHC Clarksville (Tenn.)

Dorothy Hoosier, AHC Clarksville (Tenn.)

Johnny Brown, AHC Covington Care (Tenn.)

Dolly Christopher, AHC Covington Care (Tenn.)

Krissy Murley, AHC Covington Care (Tenn.)

Jacqueline Tipton, AHC Covington Care (Tenn.)

Forestina Jones, AHC Crestview (Brownsville, Tenn.)

Lisha Osifo, AHC Cumberland (Nashville, Tenn.)

Trimika Outlaw, AHC Cumberland (Nashville, Tenn.)

Vanessa Cox, AHC Decatur County (Parsons, Tenn.)

Sharon Reeves, AHC Dyersburg (Tenn.)

Shenise Douglas, AHC Forest Cove (Jackson, Tenn.)

Derris Gunn, AHC Humboldt (Tenn.)

Chris Lewis, AHC Lewis County (Hohenwald, Tenn.)

Ashley Ross, AHC Lexington (Tenn.)

Susan Hazelwood, AHC Meadowbrook (Pulaski, Tenn.)

Lori Berish, AHC Meadowbrook (Pulaski, Tenn.)

Constance Malone, AHC Millennium (Huntsville, Ala.)

Kowuanda Eddings, AHC Mount Juliet (Tenn.)

Paula Poole, AHC Paris (Tenn.)

Sadie Lard, AHC Savannah (Tenn.)

Amy Chadwick, AHC Union City (Tenn.)

Barbara Castleman, AHC VanAyer (Martin, Tenn.)

Tess Thornton, AHC Westwood (Decaturville, Tenn.)

From American Health Plans, which owns and manages institutional special needs plans (ISNPs) for Medicare beneficiaries living in long-term care facilities, Star Awards were given to two employees:

Susie Nelson, American Health Plans – Franklin, Tenn.

Angela Herrin – American Health Plans of Mississippi

Star Award recipients from AmPharm, a long-term-care pharmacy serving senior care and rehabilitation facilities, included:

Slater Lomax, Parsons, Tenn.

Heather Jousan, Mississippi

At Rehab America, which provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy in skilled nursing facilities, Star Awards went to:

Sandi Sparkman, Goodlettsville, Tenn.

Jodie Smith, Selmer, Tenn.

Angie Tull, Memphis, Tenn.

At Tennessee Quality Care, which works with individuals and skilled nursing facilities to provide comprehensive home health and hospice services winners were:

Brooke Barnickel, Parsons, Tenn.

Kayla Legons, Parsons, Tenn.

Joe Shannon, Camden, Tenn.

Crystal Scarborough, Clarksville, Tenn.

At TruHealth, whose nurse practitioners and physician assistants provide medical treatment and care coordination in nursing homes with specialized Medicare plans, Star Awards were earned by:

Rose Grunert, TruHealth – Missouri

Brittany Armstrong, TruHealth – Tennessee

Star Awards were also given to team members at Unity Psychiatric Care, which operates five psychiatric hospitals, primarily for seniors, to provide short-term care due to a mental health crisis or behavioral disturbances caused by dementia. Honorees included: