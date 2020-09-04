American Constructors, Inc. Announces Passing of President & CEO, Harold E. Brewer

from American Constructors, Inc.

It is with great sadness that we announce that Harold E. Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Constructors, Inc., died Sunday, August 30 in Brentwood, TN, due to severe complications from a recent illness. The entire American Constructors family mourns this loss. On behalf of the Board of Directors, management team, and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Harold’s family.

Harold enjoyed a 39-year career at American Constructors, beginning his employment with the firm in 1981 after his graduation from Vanderbilt University. During his tenure he held various positions, including Project Coordinator, Project Manager, Vice President, and Senior Vice President. Harold became a company stockholder in 1989, a company officer in 1999, and was elected to the Board of Directors in 2005. He was appointed President in 2010.

Over the course of Harold’s career, he directly managed over 120 projects in excess of $500 million. In addition, he oversaw more than 50 healthcare, retirement, and laboratory projects for National Healthcare Corporation, McKendree Village, Vanderbilt University, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Harold was known for his insightful wisdom born of experience and a careful methodical approach. This set the tone for both the project managers and superintendents at American Constructors. Projects benefited from his ability to think through complex logistical problems early on and turn that study into actionable plans. Harold was unbelievably loyal – both to his clients and his colleagues. He was a builder at heart.

Harold loved the local Middle Tennessee Community. He was a member of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, Williamson County Chamber of Commerce, and the Associated Builders and Contractors of Tennessee. He served in an advisory role for the Civil Engineering Department at Lipscomb University and the Construction Management Master’s Program at Vanderbilt University. He was a deacon at Harpeth Hills Church of Christ and actively supported numerous local organizations, including Operation Andrew, Who U With Ministries, and World Christian Broadcasting. You would often find Harold in the stands at various Vanderbilt athletic events – he was an ardent Commodore fan!

Harold put great thought into growing the future leaders of American Constructors. His passion for American Constructors and his commitment to clients will continue forward to the next generation of leadership.