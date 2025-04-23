American Cancer Society Honors Father Ryan’s $2 Million Fundraising Milestone

On Tuesday, April 8, members of the American Cancer Society (ACS) joined Father Ryan High School students, faculty, staff, and administration on campus to celebrate Father Ryan’s lifetime achievement of raising over $2 million dollars for cancer research through Relay For Life.

Guests included:

· Scott Holmes – Executive Director of ACS Tennessee

· Emily Peterson – Development Manager of ACS Tennessee

· Alex Stewart Theiner – Senior Development Manager of ACS Tennessee

· Audrey Crockett – Director of Development of ACS Tennessee

John Bearden, a Board Member of American Cancer Society Tennessee and a 1968 Father Ryan graduate, attended the event and shared stories with students about his Father Ryan experience, his battle against cancer, and how the efforts of Father Ryan’s students — especially the Relay for Life Committee — inspire him every day.

During Father Ryan’s 15th annual Relay for Life in November 2024, Father Ryan raised $146,124 for cancer research to eclipse the $2 million lifetime milestone, continuing as the largest per-capita student-run Relay For Life in the United States.

The American Cancer Society also presented Father Ryan students with a commemorative photo from a previous Relay for Life to recognize their achievements. In addition, the ACS guests told the students that Father Ryan serves as the blueprint for Relay For Life events around the country.

