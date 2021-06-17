American Airlines Adds Nonstop Service from BNA® to Tampa

American Airlines announced new nonstop service from Nashville International Airport® to Tampa, Florida, beginning Nov. 2, 2021. Service will be twice daily.

“Tampa is a strong and growing market for both business and leisure travel,” said BNA President and CEO Doug Kreulen.

“We greatly appreciate that our business partners at American Airlines are helping to speed our recovery from pandemic lows to new levels of passenger activity at BNA.”

Added American Airlines:

“We’re excited to strengthen our network from Nashville by adding new service to Tampa and the beaches of Florida’s Gulf Coast this fall,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning.

“Whether they’re taking advantage of new direct flights to TPA, or any of our existing routes from BNA, we look forward to welcoming more Nashville customers back to travel with American and further connecting them with our global network.”

For flight information, visit https://www.aa.com/homePage.do .

About Nashville International Airport®

As infrastructure critical to the region’s growth and prosperity, BNA is a vital asset for Middle Tennessee and serves as a gateway to Music City and beyond. According to a recent study, in 2019 alone, BNA generated more than $8.1 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars. For more information, visit flynashville.com. Follow us on Facebook: @NashvilleInternationalAirport, Twitter: @Fly_Nashville and Instagram: @FlyNashville. Learn more about BNA® Vision, our expansion and renovation plan for the airport, at BNAVision.com.

