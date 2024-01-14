America’s Got Talent’s Strauss Serpent Joins Shiners Nashville

Strauss Serpent – America’s Got Talent: The Champions semifinalist and electrifying contortionist renowned for his jaw-dropping performances – joins the cast of the hit residency show “Shiners Nashville” at the Woolworth Theatre.

“Shiners Nashville,” a hilarious 75-minute story about a family of moonshiners, has garnered widespread acclaim and established itself as a must-see attraction for both locals and tourists. Premiering in 2022, the show stars Chuck Wicks and an ensemble of talented performers, aerialists, acrobats, and contortionists, delivering a unique blend of comedy and cirque-style acrobatics.

Chuck Wicks, owner of Woolworth Theatre and creator of the show, expressed his excitement about adding Strauss Serpent to the hit residency, saying, “It’s pretty incredible to have a guy like Strauss join the ”Shiners” Family. It also puts another spotlight on how eclectic our cast truly is and how we continue to bring world-class, one-of-a-kind talents to Nashville.”

Crystal Mullins, CEO of the Woolworth Theatre, echoed Wicks’ enthusiasm, stating, “We are incredibly excited to bring another world-class entertainer like Strauss to the Woolworth stage. What a testament to the growth and development of the city of Nashville, that our venue is one which is sought out by talent of this caliber.”

Strauss Serpent shared his excitement about joining “Shiners Nashville,” saying, “I’m excited to join the ‘Shiners Nashville’ family! From the moment I saw the show online, I was impressed by the quality and professionalism of the show. I am so grateful to be a part of this show! Long live art, long live Shiners!”

The show’s success is rooted in its unique blend of comedy and cirque-style acrobatics, creating an unforgettable experience for audiences. Please note that Shiners Nashville is recommended for audiences 18+ due to some adult humor.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the extraordinary talents of Strauss Serpent as he takes the stage with the Shiners Nashville cast, continuing to elevate the entertainment scene in the heart of Nashville.

Tickets available at www.ShinersNashville.com.