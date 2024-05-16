Amelia’s Flowers to Open Permanent Flower Truck at The Factory

In addition to the brick-and-mortar location of Amelia’s Flowers at The Factory at Franklin, there will now also be a permanently stationed flower truck inside the Factory.

The flower truck will be located amongst the restaurants next to Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria, officially open on Friday, May 17.

The new outpost will provide another spot to grab their uniquely whimsical florals all with owner and founder Mattie Bush-Martin’s ethos – accessible flowers for everyone – in mind.

The flower truck will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Amelia’s Flowers opened its brick-and-mortar location in The Factory at Franklin in 2018.

