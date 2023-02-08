AMC Will Offer Pricing Based on What Seat You Choose in the Theater

AMC Theatres® announced Sightline at AMC – a ticket pricing initiative based on seat location within each auditorium, which provides AMC moviegoers with multiple options to meet their viewing preferences.

With Sightline at AMC, moviegoers now have the option to pay less, or more, for a movie ticket based on their seat selection. The initiative has already rolled out to select AMC locations and will be expanded to all domestic AMC and AMC DINE-IN locations by the end of the year.

Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s approach to seat pricing with the experience-based options offered by other entertainment and event venues, and offers three different seat-pricing options:

Standard Sightline – these seats are the most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket

Value Sightline – these seats are in the front row of the auditorium, as well as select ADA seats in each auditorium, and are available at a lower price than Standard Sightline seats. Value Sightline pricing is only available to AMC Stubs members, including the free tier membership – AMC Insider.

Preferred Sightline – these seats are typically in the middle of the auditorium and are priced at a slight premium to Standard Sightline seats. As an added benefit to AMC’s most loyal moviegoers, AMC Stubs A-List members may make reservations in the Preferred Sightline Section at no additional cost.

Theatres that offer Sightline at AMC will provide a detailed seat map that clearly outlines each seating option during the ticket purchase process online, on the AMC app, and at the box office. Sightline at AMC is applied to all showtimes that begin after 4 p.m. at participating locations and is not applicable on Discount Tuesdays.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and CMO, AMC Theatres. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”