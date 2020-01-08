On Saturday, January 11, Amazon presents an advanced screening of ‘Troop Zero’ at AMC Thoroughbred with a special pre-party event.

AMC Thoroughbred is located at 633 Frazier Drive in Franklin. The official release date of ‘Troop Zero’ is January 17.

Those interested in attending the screening should visit the website here and enter the code DOGbB06116.

The screening pre-party kicks off at 10 a.m. at the theater with all the makings of a star-studded premiere including a red carpet. Fans, with and without tickets, will have a chance to meet and greet cast member and Mt. Juliet native Bella Higginbotham who plays Anne-Claire, courtesy of Nashville-based nonprofit Play Like a Girl. The ticketed, private screening begins at 11 a.m.

Synopsis of the film: Christmas Flint studies the star at night in her hometown of Wiggly, Georgia. After hearing of a local talent contest where the winners will be included on a recording sent to space. Flint sets out to win the contest with her outlier friends but not before overcoming a few obstacles.