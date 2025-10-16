Ambiano Electric Pressure Cookers Sold at Aldi Recalled

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Ambiano Electric Pressure Cookers

Hazard: The pressure-cooker lid can be opened before sufficient steam pressure has been released, causing hot contents to escape and posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure cookers and contact Tempo or ALDI for a refund. Consumers can either return the fully intact pressure cooker to any ALDI retail location for a full refund, or submit a photo of the pressure cooker with the unplugged power cord cut and a photo showing the model number and date code via email to Tempo at [email protected].

Consumer Contact: ALDI toll-free at 800-325-7894 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at https://help.aldi.us/contact-form-product, by email to Tempo at [email protected], or by going to aldi.us and clicking on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 46,660

Description: This recall involves all Ambiano electric pressure cookers with model numbers 93550 (KY-318B), 96775 (KY-318A), and 98527 (6L-PC). The electric pressure cookers and inner cooker pots are either six-quart or eight-quart capacity. The brand name Ambiano appears on the front of each unit and on its permanent on-product label. The model number of the recalled pressure cookers is also printed on the permanent product label on the bottom of the cooker.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 11 reports of incidents in which the contents were expelled under pressure, including eight reports of severe burn injuries.

Sold At: ALDI retail stores nationwide between January 2016 and December 2019 for about $40.

Importer: Tempo International (USA) Inc., of Aventura, Florida

Manufactured in: China

Source: Aldi

