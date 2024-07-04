Amber Alert Issued for Serenity Alanna Marie Kinsey Out of Jefferson County

July 4, 2024 – This is an urgent and serious situation. A Tennessee AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child Serenity Alanna Marie Kinsey from Dandridge, TN out of Jefferson County.

Key details:

Name: Serenity Alanna Marie Kinsey

Age: 7 years old

Last seen: At home on Indian Creek Road in Dandridge, TN around 1:00 a.m.

Description: 3’0″ tall, 55 pounds, curly blonde hair, blue eyes

Last known clothing: Black shorts and a blue shirt

Important note: Serenity is autistic and non-verbal

If you have any information or see Serenity, please immediately contact:

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: 865-471-6000

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI): 1-800-TBI-FIND

