Amber Alert Issued for Sebastian Rogers From Sumner County

UPDATED Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 3:28p CT: AMBER ALERT

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 15 y/o Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, on behalf of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Based upon additional investigative information developed during the search for Sebastian, an AMBER Alert is now being issued.

Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you can any information.

Previously:

UPDATED Tuesday 12:30p CT: We have some additional contact methods for providing information regarding the search for Sebastian. For immediate assistance, please contact the Sumner County Emergency Communications Center at (615) 451-3838. You cal also contact Detective Carter at (615) 442-1865 or email at [email protected].

UPDATED Monday 4:30p CT: The search for Sebastian continues this afternoon. Residents who live near the search area around Beech High School, along Long Hollow Pike, may want to check outbuildings, garages, cars, and under decks, in case Sebastian used any of these as hiding places.

*We have updated the post to include a more recent height for Sebastian, of 5’5″.

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers on behalf of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Sebastian was last seen earlier today in the area of Stafford Court in Hendersonville wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and glasses. Sebastian is 5’5”, 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have seen Sebastian or have information about his whereabouts, call Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Source: TBI