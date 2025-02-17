AMBER Alert Issued for Kingsport Toddler

An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Kingsport Police Department for 2-year-old Maria Linebaugh.

She was last seen this morning in the area of Bowater Drive in Kingsport wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt with a heart, beige pants, and pink shoes. Maria is possibly in the company of Matthew Linebaugh. They are believed to be traveling in a 2010 silver Ford Crown Victoria with TN tag BRF4966.

If you have seen Maria, Matthew, or the vehicle, please contact the Kingsport Police Department at 423-246-9111 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

