Amber Alert Issued for 7-Year-Old Iris Crum Out of Rutherford County

March 8, 2024 – 6:45PM – AMBER ALERT: Based on additional information developed during the search for 7-year-old Iris Crum and growing concern about her well-being, a #TNAMBERAlert is now being issued on behalf of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Iris was last seen on March 1st in the area of Blue Fox Trail in Murfreesboro. She is believed to be in the company of her non-custodial mother, Khaila Czereda.

Czereda is currently wanted by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Custodial Interference and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office in California for Felony Child Abduction. If you have seen Iris or Czereda or have information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Iris Crum is believed to be in the company of her non-custodial mother, Khaila Czereda, who is wanted by the @RCTNSheriff for Custodial Interference and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office in California for Felony Child Abduction. Have info? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/c021DmXMsv — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 9, 2024

Source: TBI