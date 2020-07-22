



Amazon Scout, a fully-electric delivery system designed to safely get packages to customers using autonomous delivery devices, is expanding to Franklin.

The new delivery system launched last year, first in Washington and California and now will be available in Franklin and Atlanta.

Amazon Scout delivery devices are built to be inherently safe. They’re the size of a small cooler and move at a walking pace. Each delivery device can navigate around pets, pedestrians, and other objects in its path.

Amazon announced they are starting with a small number of Amazon Scout devices in each city, delivering Monday through Friday, during daylight hours. Customers in both areas will order just as they normally would and their Amazon packages will be delivered either by one of our trusted carrier partners or by Amazon Scout.

The same delivery options are available, including fast, FREE Same-Day, One-Day, and Two-Day shipping for Prime members. The devices will autonomously follow their delivery route, and initially be accompanied by an Amazon Scout Ambassador.

Amazon also shared they are looking forward to partnering with local schools near the areas where we operate in Atlanta and Franklin to support STEM and robotics activities, helping to build the next generation of innovators in both cities.

By expanding their field test to Atlanta and Franklin it is one of the many steps forward for this new delivery system and on our path to net zero carbon by 2040. Bringing Scout to these new locations supplements their transportation network and increases their capacity to deliver what our customers want: great selection, low prices, and fast shipping speeds.



