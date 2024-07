Amazon Prime Originals Upcoming Release Dates

Prime Video has an exciting lineup of content coming soon, featuring a diverse range of original series, movies, Amazon Freevee offerings, and sports content. Here’s a quick overview of the upcoming releases. These releases span various genres and formats, catering to a wide range of viewer preferences. The release schedule extends from July 2024 through 2025, with some dates still to be confirmed.

Title Coming to Prime Video Category Distribution My Old Ass Exclusively in Theaters September 13 Original Movie United States Enemigos 2025 Original Movie Worldwide Zeta Coming Soon Original Movie Worldwide Viaje de fin de curso 2025 Original Movie Worldwide En Fin September Original Series (Season 1) Worldwide Sigue mi voz Coming Soon Original Movie Worldwide Su Majestad 2025 Original Series (Season 1) Worldwide Cochinas Coming Soon Original Series (Season 1) Worldwide Dime tu nombre 2025 Original Series (Season 1) Worldwide OT23: La gira September Original Series Worldwide Medina: El estafador de famosos October Original Series Worldwide El Circo de los Muchachos November Original Series Worldwide Infiltrada en el búnker 2025 Original Series Worldwide UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class Tennis July 18, 2024* Original Series (Season 1) Germany, United Kingdom, United States My Spy The Eternal City July 18, 2024 Original Movie Worldwide Betty la Fea, the Story Continues July 19, 2024 Original Series (Season 1) Worldwide Troppo July 25, 2024* Original Series (Season 2) Germany, United Kingdom, United States, Austria Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net July 25, 2024 Original Movie Worldwide Batman: Caped Crusader August 01, 2024 Original Series (Season 1) Worldwide The Mallorca Files August 08, 2024 Original Series (Season 3) Australia, Germany, United Kingdom, United States, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, Venezuela 5x Comédia August 08, 2024 Original Series (Season 2) Worldwide One Fast Move August 08, 2024 Original Movie Worldwide JACKPOT! August 15, 2024 Original Movie Worldwide The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power August 29, 2024 Original Series (Season 2) Worldwide Cómo cazar a un monstruo September 06, 2024 Original Series Worldwide The Legend of Vox Machina October 03, 2024 Original Series (Season 3) Worldwide Citadel: Diana October 10, 2024 Original Series (Season 1) Worldwide Like a Dragon: Yakuza October 25, 2024* Original Series (Season 1) Worldwide Apocalipsis Z: El principio del fin October 31, 2024 Original Movie Worldwide Cross November 14, 2024 Original Series (Season 1) Worldwide Red One Exclusively in Theaters November 15 Original Movie Worldwide Your Fault Dec 2024 Original Movie Worldwide My Fault: London TBD Original Movie Worldwide The Park Maniac TBD Original Movie Worldwide Missão Porto Seguro TBD Original Movie Worldwide The Red Virgin TBD Original Movie Worldwide Reacher 2025 Original Series (Season 3) Worldwide Citadel: Honey Bunny Coming Soon Original Series (Season 1) Worldwide LOL: Last One Laughing Argentina TBC Original Series (Season 2) Worldwide LOL: Last One Laughing Argentina TBC Original Series (Season 3) Worldwide Maxton Hall – The World Between Us TBC Original Series (Season 2) Worldwide You’re Cordially Invited January 30, 2025 Original Movie Worldwide

Source: Prime Video

