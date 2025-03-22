Amazon Offers New Pickup and Return Options on Military Installations

Amazon and The Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) have joined forces to bring a new level of convenience to the military community. Amazon customers can now take advantage of package pickup and label-free, box-free returns at Army and Air Force installations across the United States.

Customers have expressed a desire for more flexibility and control over their Amazon shopping experience, which is why Amazon offers numerous delivery and return options from home, to work, or places they frequent. With the addition of more than 90 Army and Air Force installations, Amazon now has a network of more than 25,000 pickup locations in the U.S.

This new option is designed with convenience in mind, helping those who serve our country by reducing the need for unnecessary trips off-base. Customers who live, work, or shop on military bases can now pick up packages or drop off Amazon returns at the customer service desk at most AAFES stores. For returns, this hassle-free process reduces the need for additional shipping boxes, with customers able to simply return the item in the original manufacturer’s packaging.

Source: Amazon

