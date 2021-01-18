Amazon Makes $1 Million Donation to Nashville’s Museum of African American Music

Today, the new Museum of African American Music will open in downtown Nashville with a virtual ribbon cutting.

Located at 510 Broadway, the museum just announced a $1 million donation from Amazon which will sponsor several programs -“A Soundtrack for All: Amazon STEAM Days,” and make way for local schools’ field trips to the museum

Additionally, The Best of Theater within the museum will be sponsored by Amazon. The donation announcement follows the news that the museum will officially have its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Jan. 18, with galleries opening to the public later that month. Amazon is a partner and will be a part of the ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

Those wishing to visit the museum visit their website, www.NMAAM.org, to see when tickets will become available.

To watch the virtual ribbon cutting at noon today, visit their Facebook page.

About the National Museum of African American Music

The National Museum of African American Music, set to open in early 2021, will be the only museum dedicated solely to educating, preserving and celebrating the influence African Americans have had on music. Based in Nashville, Tenn., as a part of the Fifth + Broadway development, the museum will share the story of the American soundtrack by integrating history and interactive technology to bring musical heroes of the past into the present. For more information, please visit www.nmaam.org.