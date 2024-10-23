Amazon Announces New Fuel Savings Offer for Prime Members

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that Prime members can now save $0.10 per gallon at approximately 7,000 bp, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the U.S. This offer could save Prime members on average nearly $70 per year on gas if purchasing at qualifying locations*. Additionally, Prime members can expect even more savings on transportation-related costs in the future—in 2025, Amazon plans to add an electric vehicle charging savings offer with bp pulse, bp’s electric vehicle charging business, with more details to be revealed next year.

“With free shipping on more than 300 million items, free access to remarkable video, sports, and music content, free food delivery, and substantial savings on grocery delivery and medications, Prime is an incredible value for members,” said Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Amazon Prime. “We’re constantly looking to add more value for Prime members and perhaps the broadest and most popular additional benefit we could offer is fuel savings—we’re excited to give this to Prime members.”

Savings at the Gas Pump

To activate the $0.10 per gallon savings, Prime members can visit amazon.com/fuelsavings. The offer only needs to be activated once—all customers need to enjoy these fuel savings is a Prime membership and free earnify™ account with bp. Activating the offer will connect a member’s Amazon account and earnify™ account. Members can then use the free earnify™ app store locator to find the nearest bp, Amoco, or ampm gas station. They can simply begin redeeming at the pump by inputting their phone number or linked payment method. Alternately, members can redeem at the pump with the free earnify™ app by selecting their gas station and pump they are using.

Explore the Benefits of Prime

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership. Prime membership in the U.S. keeps getting better with unlimited free delivery at Amazon’s fastest speeds ever on a vast selection of products, year-round low prices across more than 35 product categories, access to exclusive deals, and an array of additional benefits, including:

More than 300 million items with free Prime delivery compared to one million when the membership launched in 2005. Tens of millions of Amazon’s most popular items are available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery. Amazon is also on track to deliver at its fastest speeds ever for Prime members globally in 2024.

Exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days. Last year, Amazon customers saved nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons alone—with Prime members enjoying the vast majority of those savings. There are tens of thousands of Prime-exclusive deals every day that members can take advantage of, including 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals before anyone else. Prime members can shop Amazon’s wide selection while enjoying incredible savings all year long.

Access to a vast collection of premium programming on Prime Video in a one-stop entertainment destination in one application available across thousands of devices (including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Road House , The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , Fallout , Reacher , The Boys , and The Idea of You ; licensed fan favorites Dawson’s Creek and M3GAN ; and Prime member exclusive live sports including Thursday Night Football, WNBA, and NWSL , and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry and Federer .

, , , , , and ; licensed fan favorites and ; and Prime member exclusive live sports including and , and acclaimed sports documentaries including and . The option to use the convenient shopping benefits of Prime—like fast, free delivery, a trusted checkout experience, and easy returns—on participating brands’ websites with Buy with Prime.

Ad-free listening of 100 million songs and millions of podcast episodes with Amazon Music.

Prescription medications as low as $1 per month and fast, free delivery from Amazon Pharmacy.

Access to unlimited eligible generic prescription medications for only $5 per month (including free delivery) with RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy.

High-quality health care from One Medical for a discounted membership fee of only $9 per month (or $99 annually vs. $199 annually for non-Prime members), with the option to add up to five additional memberships for the family for only $6 per month (or $66 annually) each.

Unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and local grocery and specialty retailers in the U.S. with either a $9.99 monthly or $99.99 yearly grocery subscription. Prime members continue to receive great savings on grocery delivery fees without a grocery subscription, including free delivery from Amazon Fresh on orders over $100, plus Prime-exclusive in-store and online savings on select products from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market.

Unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos.

Instant access to free games, a free Twitch channel subscription, and more gaming benefits with Prime Gaming.

Read from a selection of eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, comics and manga.

A free Grubhub+ membership valued at $120 per year, offering unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders.

Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Young adults ages 18-24 and college students can try Prime with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30-days and then pay $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess.

Save More with earnify™

earnify™ goes beyond simply rewarding fuel purchases, aiming to deliver a seamless, integrated, and delightful experience for customers, both at the pump and in-store. earnify™ customers can earn points on every dollar spent at bp, Amoco and participating ampm locations, both on fuel and in-store items. Users earn one point per $1 spent on fuel and two points per $1 spent on other in-store items. Points can be redeemed for various rewards, including additional fuel savings, in-store purchases, or special promotional offers.

*Savings calculation is based on an average of 675 gallons used per year, and an average of 21.5 miles per gallon used on light-duty economy cars. This is data is sourced from the Department of Transportation. Individual member savings may vary based on fuel usage and purchasing activity, among other factors.