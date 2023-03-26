The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Series is Coming Soon to the Williamson County Public Library

The Williamson County Public Library (1314 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064) and the Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter are proud to present their 2023 Alzheimer’s and Dementia series of six programs beginning in April.

This is the sixth year the Alzheimer’s Association has partnered with the Library to provide helpful information about Alzheimer’s and dementia to our community.

The 2023 series features presentations by Alzheimer’s and dementia specialists, educators, and certified care managers. The presentations are for caregivers and anyone interested in learning more about these disorders.

Program topics include facts about Alzheimer’s and dementia, brain health, creating an action plan for Alzheimer’s, communication strategies, and home safety.

The programs are on the fourth Tuesday, April through September, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williamson County Public Library in the Meeting Room on the first floor. Here is the lineup of programs and presenters:

April 25: “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” with Dr. David T. Hutchings, a nationally recognized specialist in geriatric neuropathology and dementias.

May 23: “How to Keep Your Brain Healthy and Decreases Risk for Alzheimer’s Disease” with Dr. Jeanette Norden, award-winning Professor Emerita in the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

June 27: “What to Consider on the Dementia Journey – 10 Helpful Action Items” with Julie Ehrlich, certified care manager.

July 25: “The Forgotten Caregiver” with Robyn Arab, social worker and certified care manager.

August 22: “Effective Communication Strategies” with Lynn Wood, Caregiver Support Coordinator and certified Dementia Specialist.

September 26: “Home Safety” with Ashley Briggs, who has over 16 years of experience developing programs in memory care communities.

All programs are free for anyone who would like to attend. For more information or to register, call the Reference Department at (615) 595-1243 or go to the Library’s website HERE.

Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease that affects so many people in our community. The Williamson County Public Library has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter to present a series of programs designed to get vital information and resources to the many loved ones and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s in Williamson County. Our presenters include Dr. David T. Hutchings, a nationally recognized specialist in geriatric neuropathology and dementias, and Dr. Jeanette Norden, award-winning Professor Emerita in the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Here are a few facts and figures from the Alzheimer’s Association:

• More than 6 million Americans, including 120,000 Tennesseans, are living with Alzheimer’s disease.

• One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, and it kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

• One in nine people age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s dementia.

• Almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s are women.

• Older Black Americans are about two times as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias as older Whites, and older Hispanics are about one-and-a-half times as likely.

WCPLtn: Discover Learn Succeed

The Williamson County Public Library System’s Main Library is located in downtown Franklin at 1314 Columbia Avenue. Branches are located in Fairview, Bethesda, College Grove, Nolensville, and Leiper’s Fork.

For more local events like the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Series visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/