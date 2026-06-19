Aloha Summer Menu Returns to Mountain Mike’s

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is bringing back its tropical-inspired Aloha Summer menu for a limited time, giving fans another shot at the chain’s mango-topped pizza. This is available nationwide through Aug. 31, 2026. More Eat & Drink News

Zesty Aloha Pizza Combines Mango With Sweet and Savory Toppings

The Zesty Aloha Pizza with Mango layers juicy mango, ham, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, red onion and diced tomato over the chain’s signature Zesty Aloha sauce. The pizza is finished with a sprinkle of fresh green onion and baked to order. Mountain Mike’s has marketed itself as the first and only pizza brand to put mango on pizza.

Zesty Aloha Wings Bring Polynesian Sweet Heat

Rounding out the seasonal menu, the Zesty Aloha Wings pair Polynesian sweet chili peppers with garlic for a sweet-and-tangy flavor profile. Like the rest of Mountain Mike’s wing lineup, they’re oven-roasted rather than fried. Guests can order them bone-in or boneless.

Where to Find the Aloha Summer Menu

The Aloha Summer menu is available at all Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations nationwide through Aug. 31, 2026. Items can be ordered for dine-in, carryout or delivery through the following:

MountainMikesPizza.com

The Mountain Rewards App

Third-party delivery partners

Full menu and location details are available at MountainMikesPizza.com, including the Aloha Summer 2026 menu page.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been a family-style pizza chain for nearly 50 years, known for its crispy curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella and 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas made with dough prepared fresh daily.

Source: RestaurantNews.com