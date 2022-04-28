Allison DeMarcus Announces Inaugural Miss Volunteer Pageant with $150,000 of Scholarships

Allison DeMarcus, founder / CEO of the Miss Volunteer America Pageant system, made an exciting announcement about the upcoming Miss Volunteer America Pageant.

DeMarcus shared that $150,000 in scholarships will be awarded during the national pageant week, May 4-7, 2022.

The inaugural Miss Volunteer America titleholder will garner $50,000 in scholarships, with the remaining $100,000 awarded to the runners-up, finalists, semi-finalists, and state titleholders.

“It is a joy and honor to celebrate the hard work, dedication, and spirit of service that is the hallmark of the Miss Volunteer America Pageant system,” shared DeMarcus. “Providing much-needed scholarship money to the winner and all of our participants is an honor for me and our entire pageant family.”

The Miss Volunteer America organization is a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program based in Tennessee that seeks to empower young women through educational scholarships and extraordinary opportunities.

As of April 1, 2022, 47 titleholders have been crowned across the country in the Volunteer Pageant system with over $500,000 in college scholarships already awarded at the state level.

Forty-seven state titleholders are preparing for the National Competition, where even more scholarship money will be awarded, and they will represent their respective states in the National Finals for Miss Volunteer America in Jackson, Tennessee. State Titleholders arrive for the National Pageant on May 1, 2022, in Jackson and will compete in preliminary competitions on May 4,5 & 6, 2022. The inaugural Miss Volunteer America will be crowned during the national finals on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Carl Perkins Civic Center and will be live-streamed on PageantsLive.com!

In addition to scholarship money, Miss Volunteer America will have the opportunity to meet with Creative Artists Agency Nashville, Big Machine Label Group, and collaborate with Dance Network.

The spirit of service is at the very heart of the Miss Volunteer America program. The inaugural Miss Volunteer America will partner nationally with the Salvation Army, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, and American Heart Association. Additionally, she will serve as an Ambassador for White Flag, an app that provides anonymous mental health assistance. During pageant week, State Titleholders will participate in volunteer activities daily to promote community service.

Tickets can be purchased at www.MissVolunteerAmerica.net.