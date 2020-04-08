All WCS Playgrounds and School Facilities Closed

For social distancing purposes, all Williamson County Schools’ playgrounds, tracks, ball fields, and athletic facilities are closed.

Signs have been placed at each location that notifies the public of the closure. This comes after Governor Bill Lee issued a stay-at-home order on April 2, which specifically addressed playgrounds. The order states “…that congregating or playing on playgrounds presents a unique risk for the spread of COVID-19 and is therefore not covered as an Essential Activity.”

To follow Governor Lee’s executive order, WCS playgrounds and other facilities will remain closed until further notice.