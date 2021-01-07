All Traditional WCS Students to Return to Campus January 11

Williamson County Schools (WCS) says all of its traditional students will return to campus for in-person learning on Monday, January 11. All students began the second semester on January 5 with remote learning due to a rise in COVID-19 numbers.

Williamson County Schools reports:

• As of today (January 7) at 3 p.m. and based on information shared with our schools by families and staff, there are 144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and staff across the district, lower than 173 confirmed cases on December 18, our last school day of the first semester.

• There are 351 students and staff in quarantine as compared to 2645 in quarantine on December 18.

• Our school administrators share that staffing levels are appropriate for a return to school on Monday.

• The State reports that confirmed cases among children ages 5-18 in Williamson County is 344 as of January 6.

• While active cases in Williamson County peaked on January 2, they have been declining since.

Links to this and other relevant data may be found on the WCS COVID page.