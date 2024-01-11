All Star Concert to Benefit Baby Rose Daniel at Franklin Theatre

A benefit concert to support the ongoing transplant-related expenses of Baby Rose Daniel will be held on February 27 at Franklin Theatre.

COTA For Rose 2024 will include performances from a host of all-star singer-songwriters, including Neil Thrasher, writer of “There Goes My Life” for Kenny Chesney, “Fly Over States” for Jason Aldean, and many other top hits for artists including Aldean, Rascal Flatts, and Reba McEntire; Jessi Alexander, writer of eight No. 1 songs, including Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb,” Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t Think Jesus,” and Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson’s “Never Say Never”; and Wendell Mobley, who has penned top hits for Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts and Kenny Chesney; as well as other special guests.

Rose Lee Daniel, better known as “Baby Rose,” is the 23-month-old daughter of Nashville singer-songwriter Emily Daniel and her husband, Michael Daniel. Emily is an acclaimed songwriter and performer in her own right who has co-written with such star artists as Chris Gantry. A fluent Spanish speaker, Emily previously ran a business teaching conversational Spanish to adults and continues to tutor a small group of VIP students including singer Kacey Musgraves.

Baby Rose was born in January 2022 with Biliary Atresia, a rare liver condition that is fatal if left untreated. Within days of Rose’s birth, her pediatrician began noticing issues with her liver function. Thankfully, her medical team was able to diagnose her condition quickly, and she was placed on the priority list for a transplant. Just five months later, Rose received a new liver. While the transplant saved her life, her health care will be lifelong and expensive.

“We are so grateful for the care and attention Rose’s story has already received,” said Emily Daniel. “She has come so far in such a short time. We are cautiously optimistic about the direction her health is going, but her life will always require extra care. It is incredibly humbling to see the way our music family have wrapped their arms around us to support her journey.”

The concert to benefit COTA for Rose will take place at Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St., Franklin, on February 27. Doors will open for cocktails at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7. All proceeds will benefit the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) on behalf of Rose. Tickets are $50, $75, $100 and $125, available via the theater’s website.

Partnership with COTA

Organ transplants are expensive procedures already, exacerbated by ancillary expenses such as missing work, transportation and lodging for the family while the child endures extensive around-the-clock care, followed by a lifetime of expensive medications to keep the recipient’s body from rejecting the donated organ.

Rose will require expensive medication and monitoring for the rest of her life. To alleviate some of this financial burden, the Daniel family have partnered with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA), a national 501(c)3 charity dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses. Together, they have a set goal of raising $125,000 in honor of Baby Rose to cover transplant-related expenses.

“The support we’ve received from our community on behalf of Baby Rose and her loving family has been incredible, and we look forward to a magical evening at the Franklin Theatre,” said Ginger Eley, Community Coordinator for COTA. “Giving back and supporting each other is what Nashville does best, and we are asking everyone to give what they can – big or small, it doesn’t matter – to support COTA in honor of Rose and to bless the Daniels’ path forward.”