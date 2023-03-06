All-on-4s vs. All-on-6s

When getting dental implants, it’s important to do your research and find the right implants for you. Implants are going to be the teeth that you have for the rest of your life, so you’re going to want to invest in the highest quality option for you.

The first step is finding the right place for your dental surgery. Going to an oral surgeon for dental implants is better than just using your regular dentist. They specialize in surgery, meaning they have more training and experience in the field. The precision needed and the longevity that you will have the implants means you want the right person doing your surgery.

All-On-6s

All-on-6 dental implants are a long-lasting, high-quality option when looking at dental implants. All-on-6s are when the upper or lower set of teeth are held down with four implants that hold in the new set of teeth. The six implants are better for patients with a higher bone density to help limit the amount of bone grafting, and the implants are placed throughout the mouth in the areas with that higher density.

Because there are more implants, the new set of teeth is more stable in your mouth and has more strength, giving it a longer lifespan. The tighter fit is typically more comfortable and provides a more even pressure when you bite down.

“The benefit for choosing All-on-6 implants instead of All-on-4 implants is that your implanted teeth are permanent fixated to your mouth. Additionally, because All-on-6 implant-supported teeth are so much stronger, your teeth no longer will have that pesky acrylic palatal coverage over the roof of your mouth. You will eat, talk, and smile with more confidence, and your food tastes like it should without the added acrylic,” Says Dr. Coyne of Coyne Oral Surgery.

All-On-4s

All-on-4 dental implants are another option to consider when researching what kind of dental implants are right for you. All-on-4s are similar to All-on-6s but have four implants instead of six.

The two implants in the back are placed at an angle while the two in the front go straight down. These four implants are able to support the full arch of teeth and keep them attached to your gums.

All-on-4s are an excellent option for patients with oral bone health issues or the lack of an upper jaw bone. The four implants require less bone to drill into and therefore require less bone grafting, so there is a quicker healing process.

All-on-6s and All-on-4s both provide a beautiful, long-lasting smile. A consultation with an oral surgeon will help you to decide what is the best solution for you. These are the teeth you will have for the rest of your life, so it’s important to invest in speaking with a physician highly trained in dental implants.

