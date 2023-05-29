All of Us Education & Enrollment Center Visits Middle Tennessee

The All of Us Research Program’s Education & Enrollment Center, a traveling hands-on exhibit, returns to Middle Tennessee with locations in Davidson and Williamson County from May 30-June 13 to build awareness and increase engagement in an effort that may change and improve health outcomes in the future.

“We are thrilled to again partner with the Hispanic Family Foundation and our fellow All of Us national community partner, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, to bring this exhibit to Nashville,” said FiftyForward All of Us Project Director Kelsey Mahaffey. “This is a terrific opportunity for our collective community to come together to learn more about the All of Us Research Program through the mobile exhibit’s interactive activities. We are elated to continue to engage diverse participants in this effort including older adults who bring so much history to the project. Our team members and FiftyForward All of Us Peer Ambassadors continue to share the enthusiasm they have for this effort saying this may be the most significant legacy they are leaving for future generations.”

All of Us is an unprecedented effort to gather genetic, biological, environmental, health, and lifestyle data from one million or more volunteer participants living in the United States. The program’s ultimate goal is to accelerate research and improve health. Since the program’s launch in 2018, nearly 640,000 individual participants have enrolled, with more than 80% of those coming from communities historically underrepresented in biomedical research.

As a national partner, the role of FiftyForward is to encourage participation among underrepresented populations including older adults and those in rural communities who are often overlooked when it comes to healthcare access.

All of Us seeks to transform the relationship between researchers and participants, bringing them together as partners to inform the program’s directions, goals, and responsible return of research information. Since the launch of the All of Us Researcher Workbench (led by Vanderbilt University) more than 500 research institutions have applied to use All of Us data, with close to 5,000 research projects currently underway. All of Us is unique in the diversity of data the program is collecting including mental health, environmental data, and social determinants of health.

All of Us aims to reflect the rich diversity of the U.S. to help ensure that each community is included in studies that lead to improved health for future generations. Participants will be able to access their own health information, summary data about the entire participant community, and information about studies and findings that come from All of Us.

Individuals in Middle Tennessee can visit the All of Us Education & Enrollment Center on select dates from May 30-June 13, where they can also enroll in the program onsite.

May 30-June 2

FiftyForward Donelson Station

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

108 Donelson PikeNashville, TN 37214

June 5-9

Plaza Mariachi

Noon – 7 p.m.

3955 Nolensville Pike

Nashville, TN 37211

June 12-13

FiftyForward College Grove

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

8607 Horton Hwy

College Grove, TN 37046

To learn more about the program, please visit joinallofus.org/drive.