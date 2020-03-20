In a video conference update led by Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the Nashville Metro Coronavirus Task Force, new restrictions were placed on Davidson County restaurants and gyms.

In an effort to fight the coronavirus COVID-19, the Metro Public Health Director has ordered that all Davidson County restaurants will be ordered to stop dine-in service; however, to-go, curbside and delivery services are still encouraged. Also, all gyms and other workout facilities are ordered to close.

Previously, all Nashville bars were ordered to close and restaurants were to limit capacity to 50%.