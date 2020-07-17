



Nashville Mayor John Cooper today announced revisions to Metro public health Order 9. The amended order from the Metro Public Health Department provides for the closure of pedicabs, pedal carriages, and limousines and extends the closure of all bars and limited service restaurants through the end of July. Curbside and delivery of food and beverages is still permitted.

“Based on considerations contained in the Roadmap, the significant increase in numbers in Nashville and Davidson County, and the origin of clusters of COVID-19 infections, it is appropriate to continue to pause portions of phase three and extend further a hybrid phase two,” reads the order.

The amended order can be found online at: https://www.asafenashville.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Amendment-1-of-Order-9-SIGNED-16-July-20.pdf

Today, July 17, Metro Health Department (MHD) reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. MHD reports a total of 16,532 cases.

Beginning July 3, Davidson County reverted to a modified version of Phase 2 of its reopening plan after entering Phase 3 on June 22.



