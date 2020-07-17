ole red bar

Nashville Mayor John Cooper today announced revisions to Metro public health Order 9. The amended order from the Metro Public Health Department provides for the closure of pedicabs, pedal carriages, and limousines and extends the closure of all bars and limited service restaurants through the end of July. Curbside and delivery of food and beverages is still permitted.

“Based on considerations contained in the Roadmap, the significant increase in numbers in Nashville and Davidson County, and the origin of clusters of COVID-19 infections, it is appropriate to continue to pause portions of phase three and extend further a hybrid phase two,” reads the order.

The amended order can be found online at: https://www.asafenashville.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Amendment-1-of-Order-9-SIGNED-16-July-20.pdf

Today, July 17, Metro Health Department (MHD) reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. MHD reports a total of 16,532 cases.

Beginning July 3, Davidson County reverted to a modified version of Phase 2 of its reopening plan after entering Phase 3 on June 22.


Previous articleWilliamson Medical Canceling all Elective Inpatient Surgeries
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here