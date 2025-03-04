All Baskin-Robbins Frozen Beverages Discounted for a Limited Time

Say goodbye to the winter blues and sip on a sweet new deal at Baskin-Robbins®! Starting March 1 for a limited time, all frozen beverages— from Cappuccino Blasts® and real-fruit Smoothies to creamy Milkshakes and the sweet and savory Mangonada — are $5 for a small, $6 for a medium, and $7 for a large all day, every day. And for all the cheesecake lovers out there, Baskin-Robbins is launching a new March Flavor of the Month: Chocolate Chip Cheesecake.

Whether you’re craving an afternoon treat or shaking up date night, your favorite drinks just got sweeter. Starting Saturday, March 1 through Wednesday, April 30, guests can get delicious, frozen beverages daily from Baskin-Robbins for $5, $6 or $7.

It is the perfect time to try Baskin-Robbins diverse lineup of refreshing frozen drinks, including:

Cappuccino Blast® made with Arabica coffee beans, real ice cream, and blended with ice and topped with whipped cream for a morning or afternoon pick-me-up. Choose from one of our featured flavors, such as Caramel or OREO® ‘n Cookies, or customize with your favorite ice cream flavor.

Non-dairy, real fruit Smoothies available in Strawberry and Mango flavors.

Milkshakes made with guests’ choice of ice cream blended with milk and simple syrup, including fan-favorite flavors like Mint Chocolate Chip and Very Berry Strawberry.

Our tangy and sweet Mangonada is inspired by the traditional Mexican beverage, combining the sweetness of mango with the bold flavors of Tajín® seasoning and chamoy.

Guests can also try the new Chocolate Chip Cheesecake in a delicious Milkshake. Taste all the yummy layers from your favorite slice, now in a delicious scoop of this Flavor of the Month. Chocolate Chip Cheesecake is a dreamy blend of cheesecake and chocolate cheesecake flavored ice creams with decadent cheesecake pieces, crunchy chocolate chips and cookie crumb swirls. The ultimate combo of sweet and savory. Starting March 1, order the creamy, chocolatey scoop in the BR App before it is gone.

Earn Sweet Perks with Baskin-Robbins Rewards™

And while you are treating yourself, don’t forget to download the BR App to sign up for Baskin-Robbins Rewards™. Throughout March, rewards members can unlock sweet perks with every purchase and enjoy even more exclusive offers* only in the BR App:

3/01 – 3/15: BOGO 50% Off Creature Creations®

3/01 – 3/31: Free Pre-Packed Quart with a Cake Purchase $30+

3/16 – 3/31: BOGO 50% Off Sundaes

3/31: Celebrate 31 with 31% Off Scoops

To learn more about Baskin-Robbins’ premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit BaskinRobbins.com.

