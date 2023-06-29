Alex Jackson’s Two Homers Lead sounds to 12-4 Victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It was all about the long ball on Wednesday night as the Nashville Sounds (1-0) rode four home runs to a convincing 12-4 win over the Memphis Redbirds (0-1) at AutoZone Park. Alex Jackson had a pair of clouts while Abraham Toro cranked a game-changing grand slam.

The second game of the six-game set will be Thursday night. Janson Junk (4-4, 3.93) will get the ball for Nashville, with Memphis countering with southpaw Zack Thompson (1-3, 9.96). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. central time from AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro’s third-inning grand slam was the third by the Sounds this season. Brian Navarreto hit one on April 12 vs. Norfolk and Patrick Dorrian hit one in the second game of a doubleheader in St. Paul on May 7. Toro’s slam was the third of his career and first since August 31, 2021, when he provided every run for Seattle in their 4-0 win over Houston.

Alex Jackson picked up his second multi-homer game of the season, with the first coming on June 3. The Sounds did not have any multi-homer games entering June. The club now has seven in the last four weeks.

Jackson has a hit in eight straight games dating back to June 10. Over the span, he’s batting a jaw-dropping .519 (14-for-27) with 12 runs, two doubles, four homers and nine RBI, good for an astounding 1.643 OPS.

Brice Turang extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a knock in the third inning. He’s batting .320 (16-for-50) with 10 runs, five doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI during the streak, which began on June 13.

Clayton Andrews continued his superb season with two scoreless frames of relief. In 25 games for Nashville this season, the southpaw is 3-0 with a 1.65 ERA (32.2 IP/6 ER) and 41 strikeouts.

