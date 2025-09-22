Alert Neighbor Helps Prevent Major Damage in Spring Hill House Fire

An alert neighbor helped prevent major damage after spotting black smoke coming from a Spring Hill home’s garage Saturday afternoon.

Spring Hill Fire Department crews arrived in under four minutes, with Engine 61 deploying an attack line while Battalion Chief Garza forced entry through the front door to rescue the family dog. Additional crews from Truck 63, Rescue 64, and Engine 64 searched the home, provided ventilation, and conducted overhaul.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation but has been linked to a possible lithium-ion battery failure.

While firefighters were committed to the blaze, a motor vehicle crash occurred on I-65 at June Lake Boulevard. The Williamson County Rescue Squad responded to that emergency, while Columbia Fire Rescue and Maury County Fire Department provided coverage across Spring Hill until SHFD units cleared the fire.

Officials also thanked Williamson Health EMS, Spring Hill Police Department, and Williamson County ECOM for their assistance.

