Alert Franklin Police Officer Stops Cool Springs Crime Ring in its Tracks

An alert Franklin Police Officer has put an end to a well-organized crime ring at a Cool Springs extended stay.

Sergeant Bobby Dilworth was patrolling the parking lot when he struck up a conversation with a man sitting in his car. When the man and sergeant were done talking, the man headed into his motel room.

After dispatchers alerted Sergeant Dilworth the car that the man had been sitting in was reported stolen, officers went to the man’s motel room. Inside, police discovered a complex money counterfeiting system, hundreds of stolen identities, a substantial amount of crystal meth, and a gun that had its serial numbers removed.A total of four stolen luxury and sports cars, all tied to this man and two accomplices in his motel room were recovered in the parking lot.

Charges against the three include Felony Theft, Criminal Simulation, Identity Theft, and being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

All three suspects: 46-year old Jacob Seyfried, 39-year-old Ashley Cooper, and 43-year-old Frank Jose Lassen Garay remain behind bars at the Williamson County Jail, and have scheduled court appearances on January 10. All three suspects have criminal histories; Seyfried is a convicted felon. He was out of custody and awaiting trial on Federal charges. All three suspects are from Indiana.

