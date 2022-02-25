Alert Citizen Helps Land Burglar Behind Bars in Franklin

An auto burglar is behind bars, and Franklin Police are crediting an alert citizen. Franklin Police officers flooded the area, Monday morning, after a call came in at 3:10 am from a citizen who reported that a group of men in hoodies, wearing latex gloves, were checking car door handles in the parking lot of a Reliance Drive apartment complex.

Multiple suspects fled on foot after being challenged by officers. 20-year-old Kevonte Williams was captured during his attempted escape, and arrested. Officers found stolen property on Williams at the time of his arrest. Other arrests are expected in this case.

A citizen made all the difference in this outcome, and the Department is thankful for their attentive eye and quick call. It should be noted that the only cars entered had been left unlocked by the owners. Franklin Police want to remind citizens of the importance of locking their car doors at night, and never leaving valuables inside – especially guns.

Charged with x3 counts of Burglary and one count of Evading, Williams remains jailed on the $35,000 bond set by the Magistrate. He is due in court on March 1.

