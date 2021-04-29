Aldo Shoes at CoolSprings Galleria to Close

Aldo Shoes, located CoolSpring Galleria, is closing.
Signs in the window of the store show discounts up to 70 percent off. A representative of the store stated there’s no official closing date at this time.
The Canadian-based shoe company filed for bankruptcy protection last summer.
In a statement on their website, they shared, “Like many other fashion retailers, we have been operating in a challenging retail environment over the last several years. Two years ago, we designed and began executing a comprehensive plan to restructure the business. We were making strong progress, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has put too much pressure on our business. We believe that the restructuring process that we have undertaken is the best course of action to put the ALDO Group on a solid foundation and ensure the long-term sustainability of the business.”
For now, customers can still shop Aldo Shoes’ latest collections on their website here.
Aldo Shoes has an outlet location at Opry Mills and a prior location that has closed at the Mall at Green Hills. Visit CoolSpring Galleria location at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin.
