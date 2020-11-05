Aldi Rolls Out New Boozy Advent Calendars

Aldi recently opened a new store in Brentwood on Southpoint Parkway with the second one set to open at Mallory Lane on November, 11.
A new item to be on the lookout for is the Advent Calendars. Launching on November 4, the store released a hard seltzer calendar, a continuation from last year’s beer, wine, and cheese calendar, which will be available again this year as well. Launching late in November and early December will be sparkling wine and Irish cream calendar.
Check out the options below.
1Wine Advent Calendar
Price – $69.99
Includes (24) 187 ml bottles. Some of the bottles included:
- Bridge Road White Zinfandel, California, 8.5%
- Burlwood Cabernet Sauvignon, California, 13.0%
- Burlwood Brut/Sparkling Wine, California, 10.5%
- Burlwood Brut Rose/Sparkling Wine, California, 11.5%
- Burlwood Pinot Noir, California, 13.0%
- Elementalist Pinot Noir, California, 13.5%
- Elementalist Riesling, California, 8.0%
- Elementalist Red Blend/Red Wine, California, 12.5%
- Intermingle Dark Red Blend/Red Wine, California, 13.5%
2Beer Advent Calendar
Price – $49.99
Includes (24) 2 ounce bottles. A few of the included in the box include:
- Wernesgruner German Pilsner, 4.9% ABV
- White Tide Belgian White Ale, 5% ABV
- Kinroo Belgian White Ale, 5% ABV
- Brens Lager, 5% ABV
- Bacher Lager, 5% ABV
- Saint Alena Lager, 5% ABV
3Vista Bay Hard Seltzer
Price – $34.99
Includes two each of Black Cherry, Tangy Lemon, Blood Orange, Peach, Raspberry Lime, Green Apple, Coconut Mango, Blueberry, Mandarin Lime, Passion Fruit, Ruby Grapefruit or Strawberry.