Aldi Rolls Out New Boozy Advent Calendars

Aldi recently opened a new store in Brentwood on Southpoint Parkway with the second one set to open at Mallory Lane on November, 11.

A new item to be on the lookout for is the Advent Calendars. Launching on November 4, the store released a hard seltzer calendar, a continuation from last year’s beer, wine, and cheese calendar, which will be available again this year as well. Launching late in November and early December will be sparkling wine and Irish cream calendar.

Check out the options below.