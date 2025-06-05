ALDI Recalls Churro Bites Due to Undeclared Milk Allergen

Effective June 4, 2025 – ALDI has issued a voluntary recall of Casa Mamita Churro Bites Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut Cream due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen, posing a serious health risk to customers with milk allergies or lactose intolerance.

Product Details

The recalled product is manufactured by Camerican International, Inc. and sold exclusively at select ALDI locations. The specific item involved in the recall is:

Product Name: Casa Mamita Churro Bites Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut Cream

Casa Mamita Churro Bites Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut Cream Package Size: 7.05 oz. box

7.05 oz. box Best If Used By Date: July 14, 2026

July 14, 2026 UPC Code: 4061459561807

Affected Areas

The recall impacts select ALDI stores across 13 states in the South and Midwest, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Health Risk

The undeclared milk allergen poses a significant health risk to individuals with milk allergies or severe lactose intolerance, who could experience allergic reactions ranging from mild discomfort to potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis.

Company Response

Upon receiving notification from their supplier about the allergen issue, ALDI immediately removed all impacted products from store shelves across the affected regions. The company is working closely with Camerican International, Inc. to ensure no additional contaminated products reach consumers.

Customer Action Required

Customers who have purchased this product are urged to take immediate action:

Do not consume the product

the product Discard immediately or return to any ALDI location for a full refund

or return to any ALDI location for a full refund No receipt is required for the refund

Contact Information

Customers with questions about the recall can contact:

Camerican International, Inc.

Phone: 1-201-587-0101

Email: [email protected]

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM EST

