ALDI Recalls Churro Bites Due to Undeclared Milk Allergen

Effective June 4, 2025 – ALDI has issued a voluntary recall of Casa Mamita Churro Bites Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut Cream due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen, posing a serious health risk to customers with milk allergies or lactose intolerance.
Product Details
The recalled product is manufactured by Camerican International, Inc. and sold exclusively at select ALDI locations. The specific item involved in the recall is:
- Product Name: Casa Mamita Churro Bites Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut Cream
- Package Size: 7.05 oz. box
- Best If Used By Date: July 14, 2026
- UPC Code: 4061459561807
Affected Areas
The recall impacts select ALDI stores across 13 states in the South and Midwest, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
Health Risk
The undeclared milk allergen poses a significant health risk to individuals with milk allergies or severe lactose intolerance, who could experience allergic reactions ranging from mild discomfort to potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis.
Company Response
Upon receiving notification from their supplier about the allergen issue, ALDI immediately removed all impacted products from store shelves across the affected regions. The company is working closely with Camerican International, Inc. to ensure no additional contaminated products reach consumers.
Customer Action Required
Customers who have purchased this product are urged to take immediate action:
- Do not consume the product
- Discard immediately or return to any ALDI location for a full refund
- No receipt is required for the refund
Contact Information
Customers with questions about the recall can contact:
Camerican International, Inc.
- Phone: 1-201-587-0101
- Email: [email protected]
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM EST
