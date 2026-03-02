ALDI Recalls Bremer Italian Style Meatballs

ALDI is recalling Bremer Italian Style Meatballs sold at select stores nationwide due to potential metal contamination. Rosina Food Products, Inc. issued a voluntary recall effective February 23, 2026, after foreign material was discovered in the frozen meatball products. ALDI immediately pulled the affected items from store shelves upon learning of the issue. Customers who purchased the recalled meatballs should discard them or return the product to their local ALDI for a full refund.

What Bremer Italian Style Meatballs Are Being Recalled

The recall applies to Bremer Italian Style Meatballs sold in 32-oz. bags with a best by date of 10/30/26. Affected packages will have timestamps between 17:08 through 18:20 printed on the back of the label. No other Bremer products or sizes are included in this recall. Customers should check both the best by date and the timestamp on the back label to determine if their product is affected.

Why Are Bremer Meatballs Being Recalled

Rosina Food Products, Inc. is voluntarily recalling the meatballs due to potential contamination with foreign material, specifically metal. The company identified the issue and initiated the recall as a precautionary measure. ALDI responded by removing all impacted products from store shelves immediately.

Which ALDI Stores Are Affected by the Bremer Meatball Recall

The recalled Bremer Italian Style Meatballs were distributed to select ALDI stores in 35 states and Washington DC. Affected regions include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, and West Virginia.

What Customers Should Do About the Bremer Meatball Recall

Customers who purchased the recalled Bremer Italian Style Meatballs should discard the product immediately or return it to their local ALDI store for a full refund. Do not consume the meatballs if the packaging matches the recalled best by date and timestamp range. Customers with questions may contact Rosina Food Products, Inc. by calling 1-888-767-4621 or emailing [email protected].

Source: Aldi

