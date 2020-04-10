The Electronic Express storefront at the Mallory Corners Shopping Center in Brentwood will soon become an Aldi grocery store.

The Brentwood Planning Commission approved the renovations of the Electronic Express building in their April 7 meeting. A representative for the reconstruction of the space, Kelly Hiatt of CESO Inc, confirmed in the meeting that the grocery store space will be Aldi.

We have reached out to Aldi to learn more about the new store but have yet to receive a reply.