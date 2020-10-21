ALDI Announces Open Dates for New Stores

ALDI has announced the open date for two new Brentwood stores.

Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7117 Southpoint Parkway

Thursday, Nov. 12 located at 1701 Mallory Lane

Both location’s hours of operation will be 9 am – 8 pm daily.

ALDI released its list of fan favorites. Tennessee residents voted and here are the top five products for our state.

1. Happy Farms String Cheese ($2.79)

2. Mama Cozzi’s Take & Bake Deli Pizza ($4.99 – 5.99)

3. Winking Owl Wine ($2.95)

4. L’oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls ($1.39)

5.Friendly Farms Organic Unsweetened Almondmilk ($2.45)

“We know shopping for groceries is essential, which is why we are committed to providing high-quality, affordable groceries and a safe shopping experience,” said Troy Marshall, Mount Juliet division vice president for ALDI in a release. “We are proud to open this new Brentwood store, and we look forward to doing what we do best, which is ensuring the communities we serve have access to the groceries they need at the lowest possible prices.”

ALDI opened its first store in Tennessee in 1994 and has continued to expand its footprint in Nashville and the surrounding areas. By the end of 2020, ALDI will operate 20 stores in the Nashville area and 54 stores statewide, including the two new Brentwood stores.

In a release, ALDI stated it has invested more than $5 billion in a multi-year, nationwide growth initiative to update existing stores and to open hundreds of new locations. The company has also increased its fresh food selection by 40% with a focus on new produce, meat, and organic options, as well as easy to prepare foods, without compromising its commitment to low prices.

The company has also expanded its e-commerce offerings and in May announced the accelerated rollout of its Curbside Grocery Pickup service to nearly 600 stores by the end of July.