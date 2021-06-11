Alarm Call at Spring Hill Store Leads to Pursuit with Subject on Motorized Skateboard

Spring Hill, TN- On June 10th at 1:28 AM SHPD officers responded to an alarm at Electronic Express (1041 Crossings Blvd.).
One officer went to the rear of the store where he observed the suspect (20-year-old male) leaving the store. The suspect fled on a motorized skateboard and officers activated their emergency equipment on their patrol vehicles. The suspect led officers on a short pursuit through the parking lot and then onto Crossings Circle. At the intersection of Columns Way and Crossings Circle officers exited their patrol vehicles and chased the suspect on foot. The suspect was apprehended a short distance later after a brief altercation with the officers.
The suspect admitted to being in the building after finding the door open. The suspect was charged with burglary, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. The investigation is ongoing.
All persons enjoy the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law.
