Alan Jackson’s Franklin Home is For Sale

Country artist Alan Jackson and wife Denise, have put their Franklin home on the market, reports Taste of Country.

The Franklin home is listed for $23 million. Listed by French King Properties, the home has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and is 22,012 square feet.

Sitting on 4.29 acres, the home is surrounded by 120 acres of green space in the Laurelbrooke neighborhood.

The listing describes the home as “Monumental Stone Residence with Traditional Style by Ron Farris Architect.” Laurelbrooke has a private gated entrance within 24/7 manned gate. Other amenities include ample outdoor living areas with a pool, cabana area and climate-controlled 15-car garage.

See photos below. Photos from Zillow.com