Airport Authority Adds to Senior Team

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) has enhanced its senior team and is pleased to announce several personnel appointments.

“The key to success of both our airports – Nashville International Airport® and John C. Tune Airport® – is our team. They work tirelessly to ensure we provide the best experience possible for travelers,” said Doug Kreulen, President and CEO of MNAA. “I’m proud to welcome new members to the senior leadership team and know they will help MNAA not only keep pace with Nashville’s growth, but anticipate our future needs and keep us soaring high.”

Amber Stewart: Director, Facilities Maintenance

Amber Stewart joined MNAA in 2013 working first with the Department of Public Safety as Airport Security Manager and then in the Maintenance Department as a Maintenance Coordinator. She now brings her ample skills to the role of Director, Facilities Maintenance.

Amber is a Certified Member of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE). She earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration from Middle Tennessee State University.

Amy Castro: Director, Customer Experience

Amy Castro continues her leadership role at MNAA, shifting her focus from facilities maintenance to Director, Customer Experience. Amy joined MNAA in May of 2005 and brings a skill set in finance, business diversity and maintenance to her new role.

She earned her Master of Business Administration from UT Martin and Master of Arts in Teaching from Trevecca Nazarene University. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics with a concentration in Finance from UT Martin. She is a Certified Member of AAAE.

Craig Farmer: Director, Capital Improvement Program

Craig Farmer brings a wealth of aviation experience to his new role of Director, Capital Improvement Program. After a period of designing airports, Craig served 15 years as Chief Aviation Engineer for the State of Kentucky, overseeing projects at all 58 General Aviation Airports before joining the Blue Grass Airport as Manager of Design and Construction.

Craig earned a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky.

Jessica Burton: Director, Procurement

Jessica Burton has joined the Airport Authority as Director, Purchasing. She brings a solid background in the field, having served as Director, Purchasing and Travel Department at Kentucky State University and in several relevant positions at the Kentucky Department of Education.

Jessica earned an Associate of Science degree, Paralegal Program and a Bachelor of Science, Paralegal from Sullivan University in Lexington, Kentucky. She is a member of the Kentucky Professional Procurement Association and the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing.

Tanja Turner Bell: Director, Business Diversity Development

Tanja Turner Bell has joined MNAA as Director, Business Diversity Development. In this role, Bell will be responsible for the administration of the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) and the Small, Minority and Woman-owned Business Enterprise (SMWBE) programs for the Airport Authority.

Tanja recently managed the Real Estate Land Acquisition & DBE Federal Programs at the Birmingham Airport Authority. She also served as the Federal Aviation Administration Liaison Officer for the ACDBE & DBE Programs and for the Birmingham Aviation Authority’s Title VI and ADA Compliance function.

Tanja is an alumna of the DeVos Leadership Program in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and attended the University of Montevallo (Alabama). She is a member of the Airport Council International–North America (ACI-NA) Business Diversity Committee and an ACDBE and DBE Certifier.

MNAA was established in 1970 and owns and operates Nashville International Airport and John C. Tune Airport.