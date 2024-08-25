Air Quality Alert Through Tuesday 8-27-2024

By
Clark Shelton
- 
TNZ007>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-270500-
Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-
Smith-Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon-
Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin,
Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs,
Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage,
South Carthage, Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood,
Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury
104 PM CDT Sun Aug 25 2024

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued
a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area.. from midnight
tonight to midnight CDT Monday night.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground
level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed
unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be
affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory
disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For
additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of
Environment and Conservation site at
http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.

          For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here