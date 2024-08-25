Air Quality Alert Through Tuesday 8-27-2024

TNZ007>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-270500- Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale- Smith-Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury 104 PM CDT Sun Aug 25 2024 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT MONDAY NIGHT... The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area.. from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Monday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email