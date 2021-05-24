Air Quality Alert in Effect

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area in effect until midnight CDT Monday night.
A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected.
Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
For additional information visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
National Weather Service reports we will see highs around 90 Monday and Tuesday with lows around 66 with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. No hazardous weather is expected this week.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!