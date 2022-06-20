Air Quality Alert in Effect for June 20, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area through midnight Monday night.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

All rides on Franklin Fixed Routes are Free in June 20th.

For additional information, visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and

Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.