Air Canada to Launch Service from BNA to Montreal in June

Another international nonstop route will soon be added to Nashville International Airport’s® portfolio, as Air Canada announced today it will begin service from Music City to Montreal in June. The service will begin twice weekly on June 2 and grow to three times weekly on June 25.

“Whether you’re looking to visit Montreal for a hockey game or enjoy the city’s rich history and culture, this new Air Canada nonstop service will be music to your ears,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport. “Even more, Montreal is a major connection to Europe and beyond, opening up possibilities for greater international travel for Middle Tennessee. We’ve been working toward adding this nonstop flight for quite some time, and it’s great timing as BNA is picking back up where we left off and soaring higher than ever.”

The new route will be operated by Air Canada Express on a 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft featuring Business Class and Economy Class cabins. It complements existing year-round service from Nashville to Toronto.

“People are ready to travel, and we’re excited to launch new services between Nashville and Montreal starting June 2 with two weekly flights and increasing to three weekly flights on June 25,” said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning & Revenue Management at Air Canada. “With overall travel demand accelerating, our new flights linking Nashville and Montreal will be of interest to customers looking to explore Quebec, as well as Canadians eager to discover Nashville’s renowned music scene, leisure and cultural activities. Air Canada’s flights are scheduled to connect easily to a myriad of flights across Canada and Europe through our Montreal international hub. We look forward to welcoming you onboard.”

